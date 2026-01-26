Two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner cruised into the Australian Open quarterfinals Monday, brushing aside fellow Italian Luciano Darderi in straight sets under the Melbourne sun.

The world No. 2 stormed to a 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) victory and will next face either American eighth seed Ben Shelton or Norway’s 12th seed Casper Ruud for a place in the semifinals.

Sinner is chasing a third consecutive Melbourne title, a feat achieved in the Open era only by Novak Djokovic, and remains firmly on course for a potential blockbuster last-four clash with the Serbian great.

“It was very difficult, we are good friends off the court,” Sinner said of the hard-hitting Darderi, who mounted late resistance.

Speaking on Margaret Court Arena, where temperatures hovered around 30 degrees Celsius in the early evening, Sinner added: “It was difficult to put the match away. I’m happy I closed it in three sets.”

Sinner fired 19 aces and said his work on serve was paying off.

“For sure I feel more confident on serve,” he said. “Still room to improve, but I’m happy with how I’ve come back in the new season.”

Sinner, 24, admits he struggles in the heat and dropped a set in his previous match against American Eliot Spizzirri. Normal service resumed against Darderi, the 22nd seed, who was playing in the fourth round of a major for the first time.

The 23-year-old Darderi appeared overawed by the occasion, winning just nine points as he fell behind 4-0 in the opening set. Sinner raced to a 5-0 lead in barely 20 minutes of one-sided action before Darderi got on the board, but it proved only a brief respite. Sinner sealed the set in 27 minutes in their first-ever meeting.

Darderi showed more resistance in the second set, holding serve for the first time, but was broken soon after as frustration boiled over. He slammed his racket to the court and hit a ball into the crowd, drawing a warning from the chair umpire.

The third set was far tighter, with Sinner saving four break points in the ninth game as the pair traded heavy groundstrokes. Sinner held for 5-4, then saw Darderi save two match points to force a tiebreak.

Darderi jumped to a 2-0 lead before play was briefly interrupted by a crying baby. Sinner then reeled off seven straight points to seal the match and finally break his opponent’s resolve.