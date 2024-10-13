World No. 1 Jannik Sinner thwarted Novak Djokovic's pursuit of his 100th singles, beating the Serbian veteran 7-6(4), 6-3 in the Shanghai Masters final Sunday.

Djokovic had been hoping to become only the third man to win 100 singles titles on the tour in the professional era after Jimmy Connors (109) and rival Roger Federer (103), who was watching on from the stands alongside four-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz.

In front of a packed crowd at the Qi Zhong Stadium, 23-year-old Sinner came out on top in a tiebreak in an enthralling opening set, before taking the one-sided second set to become the youngest-ever champion in Shanghai.

"He was serving great the first set, I really couldn't find a way to break him," Sinner said.

"Then I played a very good tiebreaker in the first set, which gave me the confidence to start off well in the second set. I'm obviously very happy about my performance throughout this whole tournament. It's a very special one."

There were no breakpoints in a tense opening set where both players dominated on serve. Djokovic, who owns 24-times Grand Slam titles among his haul, gave away just five points in six service games.

It took a tiebreak to separate the two and Sinner, who improved his record in tiebreakers this year to 24-8, took the first four points in a row before clinching the first set when a Djokovic return flew wide.

Djokovic's serve lost some of its potency in the second set and two-time Grand Slam champion Sinner broke for a 3-1 lead after blasting a forehand winner down the line.

Two more service holds put Sinner within reach of victory and he crossed the finish line with an emphatic ace to wrap up the final in an hour and 37 minutes.

Remarkable year

U.S. Open and Australian Open champion Sinner, who leveled his head-to-head record against Djokovic at 4-4, has won seven ATP titles this year and ensured the year-end No. 1 ranking earlier this week.

Sinner has won his last three matches against Djokovic and became the first player to have not faced a single breakpoint in back-to-back matches against the 37-year-old.

Asked if he had found the key to unlocking Djokovic's game, Sinner said: "It's tough to tell you a secret because he doesn't have any weaknesses.

"You just have to try to use the really small amount of chances he gives you. But there are not so many throughout the whole match and you have to try to believe in every moment."

The victory in Shanghai also ensured Sinner's fourth ATP Masters 1000 title overall and his third this year, adding to his wins in Cincinnati and Miami.

Djokovic said he just could not match Sinner's level, adding: "He was just too good today, too strong, too fast and well done. You're having an incredible year. You deserve this.

"Also, it's nice to see Roger. I'm not used to seeing you in the stands. I wish you were here on the court playing with us.

"It's probably the first time that I'm playing in front of you, so I had a little pressure today, but it's great. Thanks for being here. Carlos as well. Thank you for coming out."