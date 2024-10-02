Jannik Sinner brushed aside the swirling controversy surrounding his steroid case and the raucous home crowd to secure a spot in the China Open final against Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday.

The world No. 1 and defending champion triumphed over 96th-ranked Chinese wildcard Bu Yunchaokete, winning 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) to fend off a potential upset.

In the other semifinal, second-seeded Alcaraz showcased his prowess with a commanding 7-5, 6-3 victory over third-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia.

"It's a very delicate moment, very difficult, very different," Sinner said after racking up his 15th win in a row, even as he makes headlines off the court.

"So every victory for me is a great sign."

In front of a packed house on China's National Day, U.S. Open champion Sinner faced a player he had never met before, competing in the biggest match of his life.

China's 22-year-old Bu was also in the form of his life, having reached the semifinals last week in Hangzhou.

Bu had Sinner under pressure on the Italian's serve early in the first set, but Sinner staved off the threat as the storm gradually blew itself out.

They went to a tiebreak in the second set, with Sinner sending down his 11th ace of the contest to convert his third match point.

Nobody has won more matches on tour this season than Sinner, 23, who failed two doping tests in March but was cleared of wrongdoing and allowed to keep playing.

Tennis authorities accepted Sinner's explanation that trace amounts of a steroid unintentionally entered his system from a physiotherapist who used a spray containing it to treat a cut and then provided massage and sports therapy to the player.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) reignited the case on Saturday, saying it had appealed the decision and is seeking a ban of up to two years.

Sinner has admitted to having sleepless nights over the issue.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz reached his first Beijing final and is in ominous form, yet to drop a set.

"I felt great on the court once again, so I'm really happy about it. I think I couldn't ask for a better semifinal," said Alcaraz, who is chasing his 16th ATP Tour title, which would equal Sinner.

The two have met nine times previously on tour, with the Spaniard holding a 5-4 edge, but Sinner won their semifinal in Beijing last year.

Zhang's fairy-tale run

In the women's draw, 595th-ranked home hope Zhang Shuai – one of the storylines of the tournament – rolled into the last eight.

Her 6-4, 6-2 victory over Magdalena Frech was her fourth win in Beijing – all in straight sets – having come into the event after losing 24 singles matches in a row.

The barren run, lasting more than 600 days, was the second-longest on the WTA Tour in the Open Era, which began in 1968.

The 35-year-old Zhang, a former two-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist who has been plagued by injuries, said she had come close to quitting singles tennis before coming to Beijing.

"I had no idea how to win, and I didn't want to lose another, especially with all the Chinese fans," she said.

"Walking back to the locker room, I didn't know if I should continue or not before this tournament."

The former top-25 player will face 19th-ranked Paula Badosa of Spain.

Zhang is the lowest-ranked player ever to reach the last eight of the China Open.

A showdown between two former U.S. Open champions, Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka, came to a premature end when the Japanese player retired with a back injury before a deciding third set.