World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is not just winning, he is redefining the pace of dominance on the ATP Tour.

The Italian dismantled Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-2 in a one-sided Madrid Open final on Sunday, sealing his first title in the Spanish capital and stretching his winning streak to 23 matches.

More significantly, it marked an unprecedented fifth consecutive Masters 1000 crown, a run that now spans Indian Wells, Miami Open, Monte Carlo Masters, and last season’s Paris Masters.

There was little suspense inside the Caja Magica.

Sinner converted all four break points he earned and did not face a single one on his own serve, a clinical display that underlined the widening gap between him and the rest of the field.

Zverev, chasing his third Madrid title, was blunt in defeat, admitting he would have struggled against anyone on a day where his level dipped sharply.

That contrast has become a defining theme.

While most elite players fluctuate, Sinner’s level rarely wavers. Zverev, now beaten nine straight times by the Italian, summed it up simply: the world No. 1 does not have off days.

Sinner’s surge has also coincided with the absence of Carlos Alcaraz, sidelined by a wrist injury, further clearing the path as the clay season builds toward French Open and Wimbledon.

His only loss this year came back in February to Jakub Mensik in Doha, a distant memory given his current form.

At 24, Sinner is still evolving. His camp insists he has not yet reached his peak, a warning sign for rivals already struggling to keep pace.

Next comes a homecoming at the Italian Open in Rome, the lone Masters 1000 title missing from his resume. Victory there would move him closer to joining Novak Djokovic in completing the Career Golden Masters, a feat the Serbian has achieved twice.

History is also within reach on home soil. No Italian man has lifted the Rome trophy since Adriano Panatta five decades ago. Given Sinner’s current trajectory, that drought looks increasingly fragile.

On the women’s side, Marta Kostyuk captured her first WTA 1000 title by defeating Mirra Andreeva 7-5, 6-3 in Saturday’s final, highlighting a far less predictable landscape on the WTA Tour.