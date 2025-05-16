Hours after meeting the newly-elected Pope Leo XIV, the returning Jannik Sinner stormed into the Italian Open semifinals Thursday, dismantling Casper Ruud in a dominant 6-0, 6-1 victory, while Coco Gauff battled through a grueling three-set thriller against China’s Zheng Qinwen to secure her spot in the women’s final.

American Gauff will meet Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in Saturday’s championship clash after edging a marathon match 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 7-6 (7-4) that lasted more than three and a half hours.

Ruud, fresh off a clay-court title in Madrid and expected to be Sinner’s toughest hurdle since returning from a three-month doping ban, was overwhelmed by the resurgent Italian.

Sinner, who has been shaking off rust after his suspension for testing positive for traces of clostebol last March, showed no signs of hesitation in his commanding win.

The 23-year-old demolished sixth-seeded Ruud in just over an hour with an ominous display of tennis, his domination such that the home fans at the packed center court, seemingly out of sympathy, began to cheer the rare points Ruud won.

“I was feeling great on court today. I think we all saw that,” said Sinner.

“How I felt today was very, very positive signs for me ... I was serving well and also returning well. Moving great on the court, so I’m very happy about that.”

Ruud got the loudest celebration of the match when he held his serve for the only time, in game three of the second set, holding his arms aloft in ironic joy.

“He was just everywhere ... it’s just like playing a wall that you know shoots hundred-mile-an-hour balls at you all the time,” said a bewildered Ruud.

Tommy Paul, a 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 winner over Hubert Hurkacz in the day’s first match, will be wondering what he can do to stop Sinner if the Italian brings that form to Friday’s semifinal clash.

Sinner won the first set in just 27 minutes, giving up only seven points as he stalked the court with intent, dressed in a wicked, but stylish, all in black as he has been all week.

He then maintained his record of not dropping a set in the tournament, not so much strolling as smashing into the last four, sending a message to Carlos Alcaraz.

Spaniard Alcaraz, Sinner’s key Grand Slam rival ahead of the French Open, will contest the other semifinal with Lorenzo Musetti on Friday afternoon, with the blockbuster final tennis fans want still possible.

Gauff joins Paolini

Gauff prevailed on a center court left mostly empty by fans who headed for the exits in large numbers after watching Sinner’s tennis clinic.

The former U.S. Open winner won her third straight match against Olympic gold medalist Zheng after coming through a tie in which she made 15 double faults on serve and there were a combined total of 156 unforced errors.

The 21-year-old is looking for her first title of the season after losing the Madrid final to Aryna Sabalenka. Against home hope Paolini, she will find herself in a much fiercer atmosphere than the soporific crowd that stayed until past midnight to watch her reach her second final of the year.

“I told myself I’m ready to go home,” said an exhausted Gauff.

“It was tough for me, finding my rhythm, especially at night. It was so slow, I just tried to stay in there.

“I was frustrated. She forced me to get out of my comfort zone.”

Sixth-seeded Paolini is the third Italian woman to reach the Foro Italico final, and the first since her doubles partner Sara Errani was thumped by Serena Williams in 2014.

Late bloomer Paolini, 29, will have a chance to be the first woman from the Mediterranean nation to win in Rome since Raffaella Reggi in 1985, after beating Peyton Stearns 7-5, 6-1.

“It’s a privilege to be in this position. I matured late as a tennis player but everyone has their own path. Some mature earlier and some later,” said Paolini.

“I’m just enjoying it without thinking too much about the past.”

Paolini could yet win both the singles and women’s doubles tournaments, with her and Errani taking on Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider in the semifinals on Friday.