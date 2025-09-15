Spain staged a historic comeback from 2-0 down to defeat Denmark 3-2 and secure a place in the Davis Cup Final 8 on Sunday, while Australia’s valiant fightback came up short against Belgium.

The wins set up a November showdown in Bologna featuring Spain, Belgium, Argentina, Austria, France, Germany, Czech Republic, and two-time defending champions Italy.

In Marbella, Spain’s challenge began with two opening losses in singles and a set down in the doubles, all without top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz.

Facing elimination, Jaume Munar and Pedro Martinez rallied to take the doubles 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 against August Holmgren and Johannes Ingildsen, keeping Spain alive in front of a roaring home crowd.

Martinez continued his heroics in the first reverse singles match, saving match point before defeating world No. 11 Holger Rune 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (3) to level the tie.

Pablo Carreno Busta then delivered in the decisive rubber, overpowering Elmer Moller 6-2, 6-3, completing Spain’s first-ever Davis Cup tie victory after trailing 2-0.

“The feeling at Davis Cup is totally different. Maybe I get more nervous, but this adrenaline gives me extra motivation to play full,” Martinez said. “I feel the nerves, but I can handle them, and I think this motivation plays in my favor.”

Meanwhile, in Sydney, Australia’s comeback attempt fell just short.

After losing the opening two rubbers, Alex de Minaur defeated Zizou Bergs 6-2, 7-5 to force a decider, following a tense doubles win from Rinky Hijikata and Jordan Thompson against Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, 6-7 (7), 6-3, 6-4.

But world No. 91 Raphael Collignon, who had shocked de Minaur in the previous day’s match, held his nerve to overcome Aleksandar Vukic 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-3 and seal a 3-2 victory for Belgium.

“With adrenaline and energy from the bench, it was crazy,” Collignon said. “I didn’t feel the legs at all. It was a crazy atmosphere and a crazy match.”

Other qualifying action saw Czechia battle back from a match down to defeat the United States 3-2 in Delray Beach, with Jiri Lehecka and Jakub Mensik combining to topple Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe.

Argentina, Austria, and France also booked spots in Bologna with wins over the Netherlands, Hungary, and Japan, respectively, joining Germany and Italy.