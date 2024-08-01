Spain's dream team of Rafa Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz saw their Olympic doubles gold medal hopes dashed by the American duo of Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek on Wednesday.

The Spaniards, who had captivated fans with their impressive run, were defeated 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Nadal, renowned for his record 14 French Open singles titles, and Alcaraz, failed to continue their journey at Roland Garros.

Known as "Nadalcaraz" since joining forces for the Paris Games, they received raucous support from a jam-packed Court Philippe Chatrier, where the atmosphere at times resembled a football arena as fans roared for the Spaniards.

When 2023 French Open doubles winner Krajicek served for the match and faced break points, the arena erupted in pandemonium, with the umpire struggling to maintain order.

The American fourth seeds maintained their composure, and when Krajicek delivered an ace on match point, the nearly silent disbelief was palpable as the umpire confirmed the ball had grazed the white tape.

Nadal, 38, began the Games carrying the Olympic flame in the opening ceremony but ends it without the third gold medal he sought, potentially marking his final appearance on Parisian clay.

As Nadal walked off with the man who has emerged as a force in tennis, fans snapped photos on their phones.

"For me personally, it was disappointing not to bring back a medal for Spain," Nadal told reporters. "I tried my best every single minute I was on court, but it was not enough.

"If this was the last time, it was an unforgettable feeling and emotion. The love and support I received every second were super special."

Nadal also said he did not know if he would play at the U.S. Open after the Olympics.

"I can't give you a clear answer; I need some time, but it looks difficult."

Special atmosphere

Krajicek said it was special to be part of the atmosphere, even though he played a significant role in disrupting the script.

"Being in that kind of environment, you’ve got to soak it all in," he said. "The energy was through the roof.

"We came here with a mission and played a great match tonight, but the tournament's not over."

Nadal and Alcaraz could have few complaints, as they faced a well-drilled partnership with the 40-year-old Ram, a four-time Grand Slam men's doubles champion, who was superb throughout with razor-sharp net play.

In their two previous matches in Paris, Nadal and Alcaraz had ridden a wave of support, delivering inspired play that raised hopes of a gold medal.

However, Alcaraz, who earlier on Wednesday reached the singles quarterfinals, lacked his usual spark and served consecutive double faults, handing the Americans the opening set.

There was no comeback this time; Alcaraz dropped serve to love at 3-3, with the Spaniards' frustration evident as they disputed a line call after a sizzling Ram winner.

Ram and Krajicek will face Czech duo Tomas Machac and Adam Pavlasek for a spot in the gold medal match.