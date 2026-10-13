Iga Swiatek has qualified for every edition of the WTA Finals since 2021, but the six-time Grand Slam champion is running out of opportunities to secure her place at this year's tournament and knows she must make a deep run at her remaining events.

The 25-year-old has won just one title this season, at the Canadian Open in August, and has failed to reach the semifinals at any of the four Grand Slam tournaments.

Swiatek, who won the WTA Finals in 2023, sits 10th in the qualifying standings for the Nov. 8-15 tournament at Indian Wells, with only four of the eight available spots still up for grabs.

She has 3,799 points, 111 fewer than Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk, who sits in ninth place. Karolina Muchova, with 4,615 points, is the lowest-ranked player yet to secure qualification.

"Obviously I'm aware of the situation, and it would be great to get into the Finals. For sure, it's our goal," Swiatek told reporters Monday ahead of the Wuhan Open.

"It's the first time I've faced a situation like that, to get into the Finals.

"It's a challenge, but I feel like it's a positive one, and I'm really motivated. There are still a few tournaments ahead."

Swiatek said she had made positive changes to her game under coach Francisco Roig, whom she appointed in April after parting ways with Wim Fissette.

"I needed to change some stuff, and Francisco has a really great idea for my game. I feel like we're developing my game on the practice court quite a lot, and it's been good progress," she added.

"The U.S. Open swing, for sure, was the most positive part of the season, so that shows that I'm going in the right direction."

Swiatek, who faces compatriot Magdalena Frech in her opening match in Wuhan on Wednesday, is also scheduled to compete at WTA 500 events in Ningbo and Tokyo before the WTA Finals field is finalized.