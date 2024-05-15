Two-time champion Iga Swiatek breezed into the Italian Open semifinals with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over 18th seed Madison Keys, setting up a showdown with American third seed Coco Gauff for a spot in the final.

This quarterfinal match in Rome mirrored Swiatek's recent semifinal clash with America's Keys in Madrid, which also ended with the same scoreline.

The world No. 1 broke serve in the opening game, and although Keys won her next service game to make it 2-1, Swiatek dominated by winning the next four games to clinch the first set in just 26 minutes.

In the second set, Swiatek needed just one break to take a 3-1 lead, and when she saved four break points in the next game to hold serve, Keys' chances of a comeback were dashed.

"Honestly, I felt really good today, even though I knew that one or two points could change everything," Swiatek said.

"I'm glad that I served well because I think when we were kind of even in the games sometimes, I could win two points just by serving.

"It's something that doesn't happen often in my game, so today was a good day in terms of that."

Swiatek is aiming to win her fourth title this year, having already won the Qatar Open, Indian Wells, and the Madrid Open.

She will face Gauff on Friday after the American beat China's Zheng Qinwen 7-6(4), 6-1 in the other quarterfinal on Tuesday.

"(Swiatek) is a tough opponent to play, especially on clay. There's a reason why she's No. 1," Gauff said.

"But I feel like I'm getting better with each match. I'm really excited to play the semifinal."

In the remaining quarterfinals on Wednesday, world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will face ninth seed Jelena Ostapenko before Victoria Azarenka plays American 13th seed Danielle Collins.