Iga Swiatek won the Cincinnati Open for the first time on Monday, defeating Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-4 to add another milestone to her career.

The final lasting, for just under two hours, featured 16 break-point chances, with the Polish winner converting on six of 10 while Paolini struggled to make the most of her break opportunities.

The six-time Grand Slam singles champion's 11th career win at the WTA 1000 level has left her within striking distance of the all-time record of 13 titles held by Serena Williams. Swiatek won the Cincinnati without dropping a set.

The 24-year-old backed up her breakthrough Wimbledon trophy with the Midwest honours and now heads to the last Grand Slam of the season at the U.S. Open with a major confidence boost after the 24th title of her career.

Swiatek also climbed to within 500 points of current WTA number one Aryna Sabalenka, with the lead at the top of the table likely to be in play at the Open when it begins on Sunday.

Swiatek had stalled twice at the last two editions at the semi-final stage and now has only the Canadian tournament where she has not reached the final at a 1000 event.

Swiatek began on the wrong foot as she lost serve to trail 0-3. But the situation was only temporary as the former number one immediately began her turnaround.

The Pole answered immediately with two breaks of serve and moved to a 5-3 lead

But Paolini earned another break in the 10th game, saving a Swiatek set point to square the final at five-all.

Paolini dropped serve for 5-6, giving her opponent the chance to produce a love game and claim the opener 7-5 after just under an hour on court.

The second set was a roller coaster, with the pair twice swapping breaks of serve before Swiatek salvaged a pair of break points to lead 5-3 and then serving out the winner two games later.

Alcaraz wins after Sinner illness

On the same day, Carlos Alcaraz won the ATP Cincinnati Open title after defending champion Jannik Sinner retired due to illness during the first set.

World No. 1 Sinner came into the final feeling poorly and lost the first seven points of the match played in 30 degrees Celsius summer heat.

Alcaraz is the third Spaniard to win the pre-U.S. Open title here after Carlos Moya and Rafael Nadal.

Sinner will now focus on recovery with the U.S. Open starting on Sunday.

Carlos Alcaraz holds the Champion's Trophy after his opponent Jannik Sinner of Italy retired due to illness during the Cincinnati Open final, Cincinnati, U.S., Aug. 18, 2025. (EPA Photo)

The Italian is due to take part in the U.S. Open's revamped mixed doubles on Tuesday, but his participation in that draw is now in doubt.

"I'm super-super sorry to disappoint you," Sinner said at the trophy ceremony to fans. "I was not feeling great yesterday but I thought it would go away overnight.

"I tried to make it at least a small match but I could not handle more."

The defending champion, who turned 24 last Saturday, added: "Some of you (fans) had to (miss) work or do other things today, so I'm really sorry.

"I'm sorry to disappoint. Congrats to Carlos, I know this is not how you wanted to win. You are having an amazing season.

"I'm sorry to disappoint but sometimes it's like this. This has been one of the hottest tournaments we have played."

Sinner lasted for just 22 minutes, calling for the doctor after losing the fifth game and shortly after going to shake hands with Alcaraz.

It was the second match in a row he had won over an ailing opponent, with Alexander Zvrev playing ill in the closing stages of their semi-final.

Alcaraz won his 22nd career title as he claimed his 17th victory in a row at the Masters 1000 level.

"This is not the way I want to win trophies," Alcaraz said. I understand how Jannik is feeling right now."

He called the Italian "a true champion, I know you will come back better and stronger than ever."