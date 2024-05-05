Iga Swiatek staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Aryna Sabalenka and claim the Madrid Open title in a thrilling final that lasted over three hours.

The world No. 1 initially took the lead by winning the opening set. However, Sabalenka, aiming to defend her title at the Manolo Santana Stadium, fought back strongly to level the match and then surged ahead to a 3-1 lead in the deciding set.

Undeterred, Swiatek displayed her resilience and skill, saving three match points before eventually prevailing in a tense tiebreak. The final score was 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (9-7) in Swiatek's favor.

World No. 2 Sabalenka had two championship points when leading 6-5 at the end of the deciding set but was unable to convert either as Swiatek again dug in to find a winning return at the crucial moment.

The first six points of the tiebreak stayed on serve before a booming forehand from Sabalenka brought up a mini-break, but Swiatek immediately recovered.

With the scores locked again at 5-5, Sabalenka sent a return long to give Swiatek a mini-break and her first championship point of the match only for the Belarusian to produce an ace.

Swiatek was then left serving to save the match after another over-hit forehand, but again, Sabalenka could not make the most of her chance, with two long returns swinging momentum back to the world No. 1.

Sabalenka, 23, lashed over another backhand, which dropped just out of the court as Swiatek completed a remarkable recovery.

Swiatek had lost only one set across her five wins in Madrid on the way to setting up a repeat of last year’s final, which Sabalenka had won in three sets.

The 20-year-old Pole, already a three-time champion at Roland Garros, has now secured the one big European clay tournament that had eluded her.

"It is always a challenge playing against you Aryna, so thanks for motivating me and forcing me to be a better player,” Swiatek said on court after winning her 20th career title.

"Thanks to my team for sticking with me through ups and downs. I hope we are going to continue progressing.”

Sabalenka paid tribute to Swiatek’s efforts.

"Congrats on another great tournament Iga, you are doing an incredible job and hopefully next year it (the title) goes to me,” Sabalenka said during the presentation ceremony, broadcast on Sky Sports.

"It was a great match and a long one, hopefully we will recover well for the next tournament.”