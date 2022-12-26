Tennis trailblazer Carlos Alcaraz, the top seed from Spain, generously donated his 2022 U.S. Open title-winning sneakers for a charity auction, sending ripples of goodwill throughout the sporting world.

"Once again, our ambassador Carlos Alcaraz demonstrates his commitment to the people of his land and to the people of Murcia. He is helping people with Down syndrome and intellectual disabilities to fulfill their dreams by spreading the values of Assido worldwide," Victor Martinez, the president of the Association of People with Down Syndrome (ASSIDO) said on Saturday.

ASSIDO was founded in Spain's Murcia in 1981.

Alcaraz, 19, signed his U.S. Open shoes before donating them to the organization, and his sneakers were auctioned for 2,250 euros (around $2,386).

In September, Alcaraz won the 2022 U.S. Open men's singles, which was his first major title.

He has been the world No. 1 in men's tennis since his triumph in New York City.