Former tennis world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty has signed up for a series of exhibition tournaments, featuring 23 other celebrities from the world of sport, the organizers confirmed Tuesday.

The move added fuel to speculation over her post-retirement sporting career.

Barty, who retired at the age of 25 last month, will represent a rest of the world team captained by Ernie Els against a U.S. team led by another major winner, Fred Couples.

The first event in the Icons Series will take place at Liberty National in New Jersey in June with further tournaments planned for Europe, Asia and Barty's native Australia.

Among the others involved in the series are football's Pep Guardiola and Harry Kane, multiple Olympic swimming champion Michael Phelps, boxers Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya, as well as American football's Ben Roethlisberger.

Barty, who won three Grand Slam titles over her tennis career, plays off a handicap of four at her golf club in Queensland and is engaged to a trainee professional.

Golf Hall of Famer and compatriot Karrie Webb said last month that Barty had the talent to be an amateur golf champion of Australia one day.

Barty is also set to release a series of children's books later this year.