Tennis icon Serena Williams took center stage at the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) awards, where she received the prestigious Fashion Icon Award Monday.

In an event at the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan, hosted by Anne Hathaway, Williams shared her journey of using fashion as a canvas for self-expression from her early days in the public eye.

Reflecting on her unique path, Williams revealed: "I knew when I was a little girl that I was different, so I explored fashion and style to distinguish myself."

For her, the tennis court evolved into a personal runway, with the U.S. Open transforming into her very own New York Fashion Week. Redefining traditional tennis attire became a powerful means for Williams to convey "my individuality and my confidence and most importantly, my culture.”

A groundbreaking moment unfolded as Williams, who retired from tennis last year, became the first athlete to be honored with the Fashion Icon Award.

Presented by CFDA honoree Kim Kardashian, the accolade recognized Williams as "fearless, heroic, authentic, iconic – the greatest of all time.”

Top designer awards shone on Catherine Holstein of Khaite for womenswear, Willy Chavarria for menswear, and Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen of The Row for accessories.

Gwyneth Paltrow received the Innovation Award for her lifestyle brand Goop, while Vera Wang was celebrated for her impact on the bridal industry.

Maria Cornejo was honored with a lifetime achievement award, and a special tribute marked the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, featuring a short film by director Hype Williams and introduced by Mary J. Blige with music by Pharrell.

Williams, now 42, retired to focus on motherhood, welcoming her second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, in August.

Fondly reminiscing about her creative expressions on the tennis court, Williams shared how she designed skirts out of denim, donned purple tutus and bodysuits, and experimented with beads and braids.

Having studied fashion during her tennis career, Williams launched her "S by Serena” clothing line in 2018. In her acceptance speech, she emphasized the line's mission "to inspire women to embrace their bodies and love who they are no matter their size, race, or income.”

Amid heartfelt gratitude, Williams reserved a special "thank-you" for her mother, acknowledging her role in crafting the first tennis outfits that ignited Williams' enduring creativity.

The CFDA awards, presented by Amazon Fashion, honored individuals across various categories, recognizing their contributions to the ever-evolving landscape of fashion and creativity.