Stefanos Tsitsipas has ended his partnership with coach Goran Ivanisevic, bringing a swift close to a short-lived collaboration that began with optimism in May but unraveled amid fitness struggles, poor results, and growing tension.

The 25-year-old Greek made the announcement Wednesday via Instagram, calling the partnership “a brief but intense experience and a truly valuable chapter.” He thanked Ivanisevic for his “time, effort and energy,” and wished him well going forward.

The split comes less than two months after Tsitsipas hired the 2001 Wimbledon champion and former Novak Djokovic coach following an early exit at the French Open.

At the time, Tsitsipas was ranked No. 26, down from his career-high of No. 3, and searching for a spark to revive his season.

Rocky start

The Tsitsipas-Ivanisevic pairing began at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, Germany, where Tsitsipas won his opener but lost in the second round. It was a modest start but offered little sign of a turnaround.

At Wimbledon, the collaboration hit its lowest point. Tsitsipas retired in the first round while trailing French qualifier Valentin Royer, citing a back injury. In his post-match comments, Tsitsipas admitted there was “no point to competing” in his physical state.

His grass-court season ended with just one win. Overall, Tsitsipas holds a 19-13 record in 2025, with a single title in Dubai and continued struggles at Grand Slams – just one win in three major appearances this season and only one quarterfinal in his last nine Slam events.

Fractures behind the scenes

Behind the scenes, the partnership reportedly began to fray. Tensions surfaced after Ivanisevic criticized Tsitsipas’s fitness and preparation in a blunt interview with Serbian outlet Sportklub.

“I have never seen a more unprepared player in my life,” Ivanisevic said. “With this knee, I am three times more fit than him. He wants, but he doesn’t do anything.”

The remarks, which fans widely criticized as harsh and unprofessional, reportedly upset Tsitsipas and fueled speculation of a falling-out. Some insiders noted that a verbal disagreement preceded the official split.

Ivanisevic also hinted at off-court distractions affecting Tsitsipas’s focus – comments that coincided with rumors of a breakup between Tsitsipas and fellow player Paula Badosa.

Fitness, frustration, and a familiar face

Injuries remain a concern for Tsitsipas, particularly recurring back problems that first flared during the French Open and ultimately forced his Wimbledon retirement. Ivanisevic repeatedly emphasized the need for Tsitsipas to improve his physical condition and commitment.

With Ivanisevic now out, Tsitsipas is expected to reunite with his father and former coach, Apostolos Tsitsipas.

The two have had a complicated professional relationship, but Apostolos remains one of the few constants in Tsitsipas’s team.

Tsitsipas is slated to return at the Canadian Open in Toronto on July 27 as the 23rd seed.

He was a finalist there in 2018, falling to Rafael Nadal. The North American hard-court swing offers an opportunity to regroup, though his form and health remain significant question marks.

Once considered a key figure among the sport’s “Next Gen,” Tsitsipas has watched players like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner eclipse him in both ranking and relevance. Currently ranked No. 29, he’s won just three ATP titles since 2023.