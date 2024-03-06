The Turkish national Down syndrome table tennis team is geared up for the Trisome Games in Antalya, aiming for gold and the pride of raising the Crescent-Star flag on the podium.

Coaches Fatma Yütük and Kemal Yaşkafa have prepared the team for the prestigious Trisome Games, likened to the Olympics for special athletes.

With a squad of five female and five male athletes, they are eager to showcase their skills on the world stage.

The team expressed gratitude to Ankara University for hosting their camp, which has been a source of joy for the athletes.

The team's journey to Antalya has been marked by rigorous training camps across various provinces, under the guidance of the Turkish Special Athletes Sports Federation.

In Antalya, athletes such as Melih Işık, Mehmet Yasin Bayraktar, Ecrin Ercan, Hale Cansu Öge, Salihcan Öztankal, Zeynep Tuncer, Erman Çetiner, Merve Peker, Benay Balcı and Taygun Arı will be vying for medals.

Coach Kemal Yaşkafa, a stalwart in nurturing special athletes, highlights their past successes in world and European championships.

With their eyes set on all the medals at stake in Antalya, the team is poised for a stellar performance.

The upcoming Trisome Games will feature 48 athletes from 13 countries, with Antalya providing a picturesque backdrop for the competition.

The team urges the public to rally behind them, emphasizing the crucial role of support and motivation in their journey to success.

Athletes like Melih Işık, Merve Peker, Salihcan Öztankal, Ecrin Ercan and Hale Cansu Öge are determined to make their mark in Antalya, fueled by the support of their families and the nation.

Ensar Kurt, vice president of the Turkish Special Athletes Sports Federation, looks forward to hosting the 2024 Trisome Games in Antalya.

With over 800 athletes and coaches from 32 countries set to participate, the federation aims to excel in all eight branches of the competition.