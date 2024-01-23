Kocaeli residents and tennis sensations, 18-year-old Emirhan and his 12-year-old brother Talha Emin Bulut, are on a remarkable journey to conquer the national and international tennis scene, fueled by their shared passion for the sport.

Guided into the world of sports at an early age by their father, Halit Bulut, a physical education teacher, the Bulut brothers swiftly ascended the ranks with hard work, making a mark in various age categories within the tennis community.

Emirhan Bulut's career boasts several victories, including the singles championship in the 16-Year-Old Türkiye Championships, triumph in the Tennis Europe Junior Tour 14-Year-Old Doubles Tournament, and clinching the title at the 2022 ITF J5 Tournament.

Additionally, he secured four victories in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour Juniors.

Not to be outdone, Talha Bulut earned championships in the 10-year-old masters men's singles and men's doubles, the Tennis Europe U-12 Soul Cup Istanbul men's doubles, and the 2023 CUP Antalya 12-Year-Old Tennis Europe men's doubles at the national team level.

The brothers, training together at the Darıca Tennis Club Facilities under the national team coach Şahin Beyazgül, are committed to an intense training program, aiming to realize their dreams both domestically and internationally.

Dreaming since 4

Emirhan Bulut, who began his tennis journey at the age of 4, attributes his impressive development and success to his father's support.

Looking ahead to 2024, he shared his ambitious goals, expressing his desire to break into the top 100 in the world youth rankings and participate in grand slam events.

His primary focus is on achieving success at the grand slam level.

Talha Emin Bulut, the 12-year-old national tennis sensation, voiced his aspirations to become the world's No. 1 in the future.

With eight years of tennis experience under his belt, the youngest Bulut aims to secure the gold medal at the Türkiye Championship at the age of 14, with a broader vision to represent Türkiye on the global stage.

Their father, Halit Bulut highlighted the success that early sports involvement brought to his children, with both rising to the national team and attaining world-class status.

Coach Şahin Beyazgül also commended the disciplined work ethic of the two athletes, emphasizing their love for the sport and dedication to training.

Beyazgül expressed his goal to propel both athletes into the top 100 in the youth rankings.

Currently, Emirhan Bulut holds the 300th position, and the aim is to elevate him further by participating in more tournaments and eventually competing in youth grand slam events.