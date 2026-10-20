The Presidential Tennis Cup opened in Ankara on Monday, bringing together 128 players from across Türkiye for five days of competition as the country seeks to expand access to the sport and develop its next generation of talent.

Held under the auspices of the Turkish presidency and supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the tournament is organized by the Turkish Tennis Federation (TTF) at its Ankara Training Center from Oct. 19-23.

The opening ceremony brought together senior government officials, diplomats, military representatives and sports federation executives, including TTF President Şafak Müderrisgil, Deputy Foreign Minister and EU Affairs President Mehmet Kemal Bozay, and Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Safa Koçoğlu Gürsoy.

Competitors will contest men's and women's singles and doubles titles, with the winners receiving TL 75,000 ($1,700) and runners-up earning TL 50,000. The tournament will conclude Friday with an awards ceremony.

Federation targets long-term growth

Müderrisgil said the second edition of the Presidential Tennis Cup was intended to become a lasting fixture on Türkiye's sporting calendar, describing it as a reflection of the country's commitment to tennis development.

"We do not see this cup merely as a tennis tournament. The Presidential Tennis Cup represents the confidence placed in Turkish tennis, the value given to sport and a future we are building together," she said. "Our greatest wish is for this organization to grow stronger every year and become one of the established traditions of Turkish tennis."

She highlighted the federation's Tennis for Everyone vision, emphasizing the importance of introducing children to the sport early and creating pathways for promising young players to develop.

Through its Come On, Tennis initiative, launched last year, the federation introduced primary school-age children to tennis in 22 provinces.

This year, it is placing greater emphasis on developing talent among players ages 12-14, with a focus on identifying prospects early and providing them with quality coaching and suitable facilities.

Müderrisgil said investing in young players was essential to building a stronger national team and producing athletes capable of competing internationally.

Türkiye Tennis Federation President Şafak Müderrisgil speaks during the opening ceremony of the second Presidential Tennis Cup at the TTF Ankara Training Center, Ankara, Türkiye, Oct. 19, 2026. (AA Photo)

"We believe the future of Turkish tennis will be shaped by players who develop from the grassroots," she said, adding that young athletes given the right support today could represent the country successfully on the international stage in the years ahead.

The federation is also working to strengthen Türkiye's place on the professional tennis circuit. It organizes approximately 400 tournaments annually, around 130 of them international events, according to Müderrisgil.

In 2026, the international calendar gained nine WTA 125 tournaments and four ATP Challenger events, bringing 13 additional competitions to the country.

Müderrisgil pointed to recent achievements by Turkish players, including WTA 125 titles for Berfu Cengiz and Ayla Aksu Kahraman, an ATP Challenger doubles title for Arda Azkara, Zeynep Sönmez's historic performance at the Australian Open and Ahmet Kaplan's run to the quad singles final at Roland Garros.

She said the Presidential Tennis Cup's nationwide participation reflected the federation's ambition to make tennis accessible beyond major cities and established sporting communities.

"We envision a Türkiye where tennis is not limited to certain cities or particular circles, but where children and young people in every corner of our country can access the sport," she said.

Athletes seen as ambassadors abroad

Bozay drew parallels between tennis and diplomacy, saying both require discipline, resilience and the ability to adapt to changing circumstances.

He noted that each point on a tennis court offers a fresh opportunity, much as people must respond to uncertainty and setbacks in their professional and personal lives.

Bozay also said Turkish athletes represented more than themselves when competing abroad, describing them as ambassadors who could strengthen the country's international image through their performances and conduct.

"These athletes represent not only themselves but also Türkiye at the tournaments they attend abroad. They are, in effect, our sports diplomats, representatives of our country to the world," he said.

He highlighted the achievements of Sönmez, Cengiz, Aksu Kahraman and Kaplan, while praising the support Turkish athletes receive from citizens living overseas.

Bozay also cited Sönmez's gesture of giving water to a child at the Australian Open, saying such acts demonstrated the humanitarian values associated with Türkiye. Athletes, he added, represent their country through their behavior on and off the court as well as through their results.

He pointed to the Cudi Cup in Şırnak as another example of efforts to broaden access to tennis across the country, describing the Presidential Tennis Cup as part of the same commitment to making the sport available to more people.

Ministry seeks to develop future champions

Gürsoy said the tournament should provide opportunities for sporting progress, new friendships and valuable competitive experience.

She linked the event to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's Century of Türkiye vision and said the Ministry of Youth and Sports continued to invest in facilities and programs designed to strengthen the country's sporting infrastructure and widen participation.

The ministry's goal, she said, was to help more children discover sports early, develop confidence and build healthy habits while forming friendships through competition.

"We want to see many more Zeyneps, many more Ardas and many more Ahmets emerge," Gürsoy said, referring to the Turkish players whose recent achievements have raised the sport's profile.

Under the leadership of Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak, the ministry is working to support athletes through facilities, training programs and closer cooperation with coaches, families and sports organizations, she said.

Gürsoy added that listening to athletes and their families helped officials understand their needs and improve support for their development. She also credited sports federations with expanding participation in their disciplines and helping clubs and coaches nurture emerging talent.