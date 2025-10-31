Turkish tennis marked a major leap forward this week as the Türkiye Tennis Federation (TTF) reopened its Istanbul Tennis Training Center following a comprehensive renovation, unveiling a modernized hub designed to shape the next generation of national stars.

The reopening ceremony drew prominent figures from sports and government, including Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak, TTF President Şafak Müderrisgil, Istanbul Provincial Sports Director Muhittin Özbay, Sarıyer District Governor Ömer Kalaylı, and national players Çağla Büyükakçay, Pemra Özgen, Ergi Kırkın, Yankı Erel and Naz Albayrak.

Before the ribbon-cutting, Minister Bak toured the upgraded facility – a project hailed as a cornerstone for Turkish tennis development.

“Everything we do is for our children; they are our future,” Bak said. “We’ve witnessed remarkable progress in Turkish sports, and tennis is one of the most exciting success stories. Thanks to the leadership of our federation, the sport now benefits from the vision and precision of a woman’s touch.”

A vision for nationwide sports access

Bak emphasized that Türkiye’s growing network of sports infrastructure – from Olympic-standard swimming pools to new tennis courts – represents a “revolution in accessibility.”

He noted that more than 12 million children have learned to swim through national programs and that similar initiatives are bringing tennis to all corners of the country.

“We want every child to have access to sports facilities. Sport isn’t for one group – it’s for everyone,” he said. “Our mission is to keep young people away from harmful habits and guide them toward healthy, active lives. From Sarıyer to Şırnak, from Gaziantep to Kars, new opportunities are opening up every day.”

Highlighting recent victories by Turkish athletes in taekwondo and other disciplines, Bak said the country is now reaping the rewards of sustained investment.

“These achievements show that our investments are paying off,” he added. “This center will be the beating heart of tennis in Istanbul – a place where international tournaments and future champions will thrive.”

Message from the presidency

In a congratulatory message, Presidential Chief of Staff Prof. Dr. Hasan Doğan praised the initiative: “The Istanbul Tennis Center will inspire a new generation to take up the sport and produce future champions. I wish continued success to all involved.”

TTF President Şafak Müderrisgil described the reopening as a defining moment for the sport. “We stand before you with a facility that meets international standards,” she said. “After revitalizing our Ankara center and hosting major tournaments such as the Presidential Cup, we are proud to reopen this modernized complex in Istanbul – a city that will host the 2027 European Games.”

Under the federation’s “Tennis for All” vision, Müderrisgil outlined new projects – including “Haydi Tenise” and “Tennis Ambassadors” – aimed at introducing the sport to schoolchildren and fostering local tennis cultures in all 81 provinces. “Our goal is to make every city a ‘tennis city,’ contributing to its identity and international recognition,” she said.

Modernized facility

The upgraded Istanbul Tennis Training Center sits on 25,000 square meters in Sarıyer, offering four match courts, one training court and a central show court.

Its clay surfaces have been completely resurfaced, while the stands, terrace, and pathways have been redesigned for an enhanced spectator experience.

The facility also includes a new international-standard padel court, renovated locker rooms, offices and rest areas. Integrating technology into sports management, the center now operates with a Digital Court Reservation System, allowing players and fans to book courts seamlessly.

“This center will not only host global tournaments but also serve as an Olympic-level training ground,” Müderrisgil added. “It’s designed to meet the needs of athletes, coaches, and fans alike – a true home for Turkish tennis.”