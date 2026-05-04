Turkish tennis player Zeynep Sönmez arrives at the Italian Open carrying growing confidence from a more productive clay-court swing, as she targets consistency, physical resilience and deeper runs against elite opposition at the WTA 1000 level.

Sönmez, who has steadily climbed the WTA Rankings this season, said the difference compared to last year lies in preparation, match volume and a clearer sense of control on clay.

The 22-year-old enters Rome in the main draw, reflecting both her improved ranking position and a season that has already included noticeable steps forward at major events, including the Australian Open.

She describes the clay season as “more efficient and more stable” than in 2025, pointing to increased match play and a better adaptation period as key factors behind her progress. While she avoids overcomplicating expectations, she believes her game is increasingly suited to the demands of the surface.

The physical strain of clay remains central to her thinking. Rather than setting result-based targets, Sönmez is prioritising durability through a packed schedule, especially with the European swing intensifying ahead of French Open.

Her approach is simple: stay healthy, stay on court, and let repetition build rhythm.

Turkish tennis player Zeynep Sönmez speaks in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) ahead of the Rome Open, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 2, 2026. (AA Photo)

The memory of last season still lingers as a reference point rather than a setback. Early exits in qualifying rounds and a first-round loss at Roland Garros have become benchmarks for how far she has progressed since. This year, she returns to both events in a stronger position, with direct access to main draws and a clearer competitive identity.

“I want to take lessons from every match and improve within the tournament,” she said in reflecting on her goals. The emphasis, she adds, is less about a single result and more about sustaining performance across multiple matches, something she struggled to string together last season.

Exposure to top-ranked players has also become a regular part of her development. Training and competing in the same environment as players inside the top 10 and top 20, she said, no longer feels unfamiliar. Instead, it has become a standard part of life on tour, offering both tactical learning and mental adjustment.

Away from clay, her attention is already drifting toward grass, where Wimbledon remains her standout target. She describes the surface and atmosphere as unique, adding that she enjoys the transition despite the technical challenge it presents after the grind of clay.

Türkiye's Zeynep Sönmez faces Argentina's Solana Sierra during their WTA third-round match at the Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain, April 26, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Still, she is careful not to look too far ahead. The immediate focus remains Rome, where managing energy, avoiding injury and building match rhythm take priority over ranking points or long-term projections.

That ranking, however, continues to move in the right direction. Now inside the top 70, Sönmez downplays the numbers, saying she rarely follows them closely and prefers to receive updates from her team rather than track fluctuations herself. For her, the more important signal is internal: whether her level feels higher from week to week.

Behind the scenes, she credits her support system for keeping her stable through constant travel and competition. Her team, family and close circle, she said, provide the emotional balance required to handle the demands of the tour, particularly during the physically taxing clay stretch.