Zeynep Sönmez delivered a breakthrough win at Indian Wells on Wednesday, defeating American McCartney Kessler in straight sets to become the first Turkish player to claim a singles main-draw victory at the tournament.

Competing at one of the sport’s most prestigious WTA 1000 events, the 23-year-old from Istanbul held her nerve in a tight opening set before racing away with the match, sealing a 7-6(7), 6-0 victory in one hour and 39 minutes.

Tiebreak that changed everything

Ranked No. 80 entering the week, Sönmez faced early pressure against the world No. 51. The opening set featured clean service games and few openings. Neither player managed a break, forcing a tense tiebreak.

Sönmez stayed composed. She absorbed Kessler’s pace, extended rallies when needed and capitalized on key errors to edge the breaker 7-6(7). That moment shifted the match.

The second set was one-way traffic.

Sönmez tightened her groundstrokes, improved her first-serve percentage and dictated from the baseline. She broke repeatedly and did not concede a single game, closing the match with a dominant 6-0 set that underlined her growing authority on hard courts.

Milestone for Turkish tennis

No Turkish player, male or female, had previously won a singles main-draw match at Indian Wells. Sönmez’s victory adds another landmark to a steady rise that has gathered pace over the past two seasons.

She captured her first WTA title in 2024 and broke new ground at the Australian Open earlier this year by reaching the third round, another national first. Now she has added Indian Wells to that growing list.

The BNP Paribas Open, often called “Tennis Paradise,” is considered the most prestigious tournament outside the Grand Slams. Played in the California desert before packed crowds, it regularly draws the world’s elite. For Sönmez, this was more than a first-round win. It was proof she belongs on this stage.

Sönmez will next face world No. 22 Anna Kalinskaya, a seasoned competitor who reached a career-high ranking of No. 11 in 2024. The Russian brings experience and depth from the baseline, setting up a demanding second-round clash.