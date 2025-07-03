Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka and the end of London’s relentless heatwave brought a much-needed sense of normalcy back to Wimbledon’s grass courts Wednesday, although Jasmine Paolini’s surprising exit proved the drama was far from over.

After two punishing days of scorching temperatures saw top players such as Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev fall early, Alcaraz faced the pressure of avoiding a stunning upset as he took on British qualifier Oliver Tarvet.

The 22-year-old second seed wasn’t at his sharpest and survived a tense start – saving three break points in his opening service game against the world No. 733 – but eventually took control, cruising to a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 victory and keeping his quest for a third consecutive Wimbledon title alive.

Earlier on Centre Court, women’s top seed Sabalenka battled to a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win against Czech Marie Bouzkova.

“Honestly, it is sad to see so many upsets in the tournament, in both draws, women’s and men’s,” said Sabalenka, who is bidding for her first Wimbledon title. “I’m just trying to focus on myself... I hope there are no more upsets in this tournament.”

That was not to be, as last year’s runner-up Paolini joined the mass exodus of favored players when she crashed out 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 against Russian Kamilla Rakhimova.

However, Australian Open champion Madison Keys, the sixth seed, safely advanced to round three by beating Olga Danilovic 6-4, 6-2, while unseeded four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka eased past Czech doubles specialist Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-2.

Lower temperatures did not necessarily mean more comfortable outings, as world No. 12 Frances Tiafoe became the 14th of 32 men’s seeds to fall, losing 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 against Cameron Norrie, one of seven Britons in singles action on day three.

The American was joined later by Czech 23rd seed Jiri Lehecka, last month’s Queen’s Club Championships runner-up, who fell 7-6 (4), 6-1, 7-5 to Italian Mattia Bellucci.

Home charge

Ashlyn Krueger, the American 31st seed, was then beaten 7-6 (4), 6-4 by Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, ensuring 15 of the 32 women’s seeds also went out.

Sonay Kartal led the home charge by defeating Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova 6-2, 6-2 to book her place in the last 32 for the second year in succession, while the nation’s big hope Emma Raducanu got past 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 6-3.

There was disappointment for Britain’s Katie Boulter, who served 14 double faults as she crashed 6-7 (9), 6-2, 6-1 to 101st-ranked Solana Sierra, the Argentine who lost in qualifying but has seized her lucky loser spot with both hands.

Alcaraz, bidding to do the French Open-Wimbledon double for the second successive year, needed five sets to get past Italian veteran Fabio Fognini in the opening round and set up an intriguing clash with 21-year-old Tarvet.

Tarvet, who plays on the U.S. collegiate circuit for the University of San Diego, said he believed he could beat anyone, even Alcaraz, after winning his Grand Slam debut match against fellow qualifier Leandro Riedi of Switzerland on Monday.

He was clearly not overawed at sharing a court with a five-time major champion, and had he taken any of the eight break points he earned in the first set, it could have been closer.

Alcaraz proved a step too far, though, as he moved through the gears when required to keep an eager Tarvet under control.

Just as the Spaniard did in his first round when going to the aid of a female spectator suffering in the heat, Alcaraz again endeared himself to the Centre Court crowd.

“First of all, I have to give a big congratulations to Oliver. It’s his second match on the tour. I just loved his game, to be honest, the level he played,” Alcaraz said.

Play on courts without roofs was delayed for two hours by light morning rain, but once the clouds rolled away, the place to be for fans without showcourt tickets was Court 12 for Brazilian teenager João Fonseca’s match against American Jenson Brooksby.

The 18-year-old is widely tipped as a future challenger to the domination of Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, and he showed why during a 6-2, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 win that was celebrated by a large contingent of exuberant Brazilians.

Andrey Rublev, who suffered a bruising loss to Fonseca in the Australian Open first round earlier this year, battled past Lloyd Harris 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 6-3 before Taylor Fritz closed out the day with a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (0), 4-6, 6-3 win over Gabriel Diallo.