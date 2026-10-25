World No. 1 Elena Rybakina won her fourth title of the season with a straight-set victory over Leylah Fernandez in the Ningbo Open final Sunday.

The top seed and defending champion won 6-2, 6-2 in 73 minutes against world No. 30 Fernandez of Canada.

The victory in Ningbo also helped the ​Kazakh ⁠to take a big step towards securing the year-end No. 1 ranking, further burnishing a spectacular season in which she won the Australian Open title before adding the U.S. Open crown to reach the summit.

"It's amazing to play in front of you ... it's my second year here and my second win," Rybakina told the crowd in the eastern Chinese city after collecting a tour-leading fourth title of the season and 15th overall.

"It's such a special place for me. ⁠Thanks ⁠so much Ningbo."

Rybakina's latest triumph is a timely lift after setbacks in Beijing and Wuhan, as she turns her attention to the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo this week before she launches her title defense at the season finale in Indian Wells, California, from Nov. 8.

Trademark power

Top seed Rybakina made the breakthrough with her trademark power in the fifth game and then unleashed a ⁠searing cross-court backhand winner to go 4-2 up, before the 27-year-old wrapped up the opening set in 38 minutes.

Fernandez made a bright start to ​the next set but Rybakina absorbed the pressure and raised her level ​to force an error and break for 2-1, with the three-times Grand Slam champion breezing to victory from there.

Fernandez, who ⁠won ‌the Singapore ‌Open last month, remained upbeat despite a disappointing ⁠showing in the final and backed ‌herself to finish the season strongly after a grueling run of matches in Ningbo.

"I'd ​like to congratulate Elena for ⁠a wonderful week and a wonderful year. Congratulations ⁠to you and your team," the 24-year-old said, before addressing her ⁠own team.

"We're having ​a good end of year. We've just got to keep going and keep working hard."