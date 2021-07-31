After pulling out of Saturday's mixed doubles final with a shoulder injury, 20-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic leaves the Tokyo Olympics empty-handed.

He lost the singles bronze medal match to Pablo Carreno Busta and then withdrew injured from his mixed doubles match for bronze.

The Serbian, who won a singles bronze in Beijing in 2008 but failed to earn a podium place at the London, Rio and now Tokyo, withdrew from the mixed doubles bronze medal match minutes after his defeat by Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the singles bronze medal match.

His withdrawal from the mixed doubles means Ash Barty and John Peers bag a bronze medal for Australia.

Djokovic lost to Germany's Alexander Zverev on Friday in the singles semi-finals, ending his hopes of this year winning a "Golden Slam," which is Olympic gold and all four Grand Slams. He can still achieve a rare calendar-year grand slam if he wins the US Open starting on August 30.

Sixth seed Carreno Busta beat Djokovic last year at the New York major but that was after the Serb was disqualified in the first set when a ball he hit in frustration hit a lineswoman.

On Saturday, Djokovic sent one racquet flying into the stands early in the third set and got a warning for destroying another one as the final set turned in favor of his opponent.

Carreno Busta won the opening set thanks to a break in the fifth game. Djokovic saved match point with a service winner at 6-5 in the tiebreak and leveled the sets. But a quick break decided the match as Carreno Busta finally wrapped up matters on his sixth chance.

Women's doubles bronze meanwhile went to Brazilians Laura Pigossi and Luisa Stefani who saved four match points in the third set to beat Russians Veronica Kudermatova and Elena Vesnina 4-6, 6-4, 11-9.

Also scheduled for later Saturday was the women's gold medal match between Swiss Belinda Bencic and Czech Marketa Vondrousova, and Elina Svitolina of Ukraine playing Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina for bronze.