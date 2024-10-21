Texas has once again embraced its reputation as a flexible host for high-profile bouts, adjusting key fight rules to accommodate the upcoming Mike Tyson, Jake Paul clash.

While boxing commissions across the U.S. adhere to the standard 10-ounce gloves and three-minute rounds for male boxers weighing over 147 pounds, the Texas Department of Regulation and Licensing (TDLR) has chosen a different path.

For the much-anticipated Nov. 15 fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the TDLR has approved an unusual combination: 14-ounce gloves and two-minute rounds, a first for the Lone Star State.

This decision was made following a request by Bryce Holden, the fight’s promoter, and it has stirred considerable attention across the boxing world.

Breaking tradition

TDLR Communications Manager Tela Mange confirmed that using 14-ounce gloves for a sanctioned pro fight is unprecedented in Texas.

"Two-minute rounds for male boxers are also a rarity," she added, noting that the last occurrence was during a professional debut years ago.

When asked why such exceptions were made, Mange explained that as long as the fight's terms don’t present safety risks or violate statutes, the TDLR can approve them. "Heavier gloves and shorter rounds don’t necessarily increase danger for either fighter," she said.

Tyson’s strategic edge

Tyson, known for his ferocious energy and power, reportedly pushed for two-minute rounds, aiming to intensify the action.

However, the move also offers a tactical advantage—reducing his energy expenditure while maximizing his attacking potential.

It’s a strategy that could help him conserve strength for later rounds.

For Jake Paul, this concession works in his favor as well.

With less time to tire out, he’ll be able to focus more on offense and minimize fatigue.

Though Paul had previously asked Tyson to fight 10 three-minute rounds, Tyson declined, sticking to the shorter format he used in his 2020 exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr., which also went eight rounds and ended in a draw.

Heavier gloves

Paul stands to benefit from the 14-ounce gloves, as the extra padding might soften the impact of Tyson’s notoriously powerful punches.

But Tyson could also gain from the protection they offer.

Despite his age, Tyson has shown in training footage that his power remains a significant threat.

Paul, who boasts seven knockouts in 11 fights, has also demonstrated his punching strength, so the heavier gloves could level the playing field.

Game of strategy

According to TDLR rules, the boxing ring must measure between 16 by 16 feet and 24 by 24 feet, with the final size determined by the promoter.

While Bryce Holden, from Paul’s promotion team, hasn’t disclosed the ring size, it’s clear that Tyson would prefer a smaller ring.

As he’s mentioned, he anticipates chasing down Paul, and a compact space would reduce the room for Paul to maneuver.

Expert opinions

The fight’s unconventional rules have sparked reactions from boxing veterans.

George Foreman, the legendary heavyweight champion, weighed in on the 14-ounce gloves: “For a real puncher, there’s not much difference. Back in my day, even in sparring with heavier gloves, guys were still holding on after I hit them.”

Ann Wolfe, a retired boxer and trainer, echoed Foreman’s sentiment, likening gloves to tools. “Gloves are like hammers. They all do damage, but repeated strikes will wear someone down, no matter the weight.”

Trainer Abel Sanchez, who worked with champions like Gennady Golovkin, believes the two-minute rounds favor Tyson. “He can sprint to the finish. It reduces the chances of fatigue catching up with him,” Sanchez said.

Nico Ali Walsh, pro boxer and grandson of Muhammad Ali, believes the rule changes are more about precaution.

"Mike’s older, so the 14-ounce gloves take some sting off his punches. And without these changes, I doubt any commission would allow the fight," Walsh explained.

He added that the two-minute rounds would likely increase the pace of the fight, drawing comparisons to amateur boxing, where shorter rounds fuel non-stop action.