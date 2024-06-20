Turkish Hearing Impaired Sports Federation (TIESF) President Kerim Vural has expressed his ambition to use sports as a means to rehabilitate 400,000 out of the country's 2.2 million hearing-impaired individuals.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Vural highlighted that the federation is active in 24 sports disciplines, including basketball, tennis, chess, athletics, bowling, golf, sailing, table tennis and futsal.

Their primary goal is to help hearing-impaired individuals integrate into society through sports, enabling them to access employment opportunities, socialize and communicate effectively.

"According to data from the Ministry of Family and Social Services, there are 2.2 million hearing-impaired individuals in Türkiye. Our goal is to rehabilitate at least 400,000 of them through sports, helping them lead fulfilling lives," Vural emphasized.

Vural also mentioned the recent achievements of national athletes at the European Deaf Orienteering Championships in Latvia from June 6 to 11. He proudly stated, "Eylül Şenal made history by winning the bronze medal in orienteering, competing in the adult category instead of the youth category. This marks Türkiye's first European bronze in orienteering."

The federation is actively preparing athletes for international competitions, aiming to represent Türkiye with pride and excellence. Vural added, "We have strong teams ready to compete internationally, carrying our flag high in every event. In women's basketball, we expect commendable results at the upcoming 13th European Basketball Championship in Spain from June 21 to 29."

Highlighting the impact of chess on mental development, Vural mentioned, "Chess has significantly contributed to the intellectual growth of our athletes. In the European Chess Championship, one of our players ranked seventh, and another ranked 10th out of 130 participants. We anticipate further success at the 18th World Deaf Chess Championship in Serbia from June 25 to July 6."

Regarding sailing, Vural noted their past achievements and upcoming opportunities.

"We previously secured second place in Europe in sailing. This season, we're gearing up for the World Deaf Sailing Championship in Lithuania from September 5 to 15. Our sailors are training rigorously in Izmir, and we have high hopes for a podium finish," he said.

Reflecting on hosting the 10th European Football Championship in Antalya, Vural said, "We welcomed athletes from 13 countries, and despite challenging matches, we provided excellent facilities and accommodations. Although we aimed for the championship title, we fell short of it."

Vural also spoke about the federation's message regarding the Gaza situation during the championship.

"Our goal was to raise awareness about the atrocities in Gaza, even among the hearing-impaired. We conveyed a strong message through our athletes, which received attention and some repercussions from the European Federation," he added.

Vural highlighted their successful organization of the 20th Deaflympics in Erzurum, praising Türkiye's capabilities as a sports nation and its commitment to inclusivity and excellence in sports.