Tournament host Tiger Woods was absent from the initial player field announced Tuesday for the Dec. 4-7 Hero World Challenge in Albany, Bahamas, though he could still claim one of the three available exemption spots.

The 15-time major champion has not competed since missing the cut at the 2024 British Open and underwent surgery in March to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon.

So far, two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler and 2016 winner Hideki Matsuyama of Japan are among the 17 players who have officially committed to the Hero World Challenge’s 20-man field.

In total, six of the top 10 players in the world are among those 17, a group that, in addition to Scheffler, includes Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, J.J. Spaun, Robert MacIntyre and Harris English.

The rest of the field will be announced at a later date.

On Monday, TGL, the tech-infused indoor team golf league that Woods founded with Rory McIlroy, said the American would make his Season 2 debut Jan. 13.