Tiger Woods’ return to competitive golf remains uncertain. The 47-year-old said Tuesday in the Bahamas that he has just been cleared to chip and putt following his seventh back surgery on Oct. 10.

He will not play in this week’s Hero World Challenge or the PNC Championship with his son in two weeks, and the indoor TGL League will have to wait.

“Unfortunately, I’ve been through this rehab process before,” Woods said. “It’s just step by step. Once I get a feel for practicing, exploding, playing, the recovery process, then I can assess where I’m going to play and how much I’ll play.”

Speculation about Woods’ involvement in future Ryder Cups has also been quieted. The 15-time major champion, who was widely expected to be a candidate for the 2027 captaincy at Adare Manor in Ireland, said, “No one’s asked me about it,” repeating the line for emphasis.

Discussions have occurred between the PGA of America and his management, but Woods is not ready to speak publicly on the subject.

Instead, Woods’ attention has shifted to shaping the future of the PGA Tour.

He chairs the newly formed Future Competitions Committee, commissioned by CEO Brian Rolapp to examine the tour’s structure.

The committee has met three times, gathering input from sponsors, broadcasters, and tournament directors. What started as a blank page has grown into a thousand ideas, with a goal of a new model by the 2027 season.

“Yes, there’s going to be some eggs that are spilled and crushed and broken,” Woods said. “But I think that in the end, we’re going to have a product that is far better than what we have now for everyone involved.”

Rolapp has emphasized three guiding principles: parity, simplicity, and scarcity. The latter — fewer tournaments, shorter fields, and tighter opportunities for players — has raised concerns. Woods, however, sees potential. “The golfing year is long. There are other opportunities and other places around the world... that can be created and have events,” he said.

While Woods’ competitive days are limited, his legacy is unparalleled: 82 PGA Tour wins, 15 majors, and the only player to hold all four major championships simultaneously. He has played just 11 tournaments since his 2021 car crash, completing only four full 72-hole events and posting a scoring average of 74.14. Yet his love for the game endures.

“I’d like to come back to just playing golf again,” Woods said. “I’ve had a lot of things happen on and off the golf course that’s been tough. And so my passion to just play, I haven’t done that in a long time. Just play.”

Beyond playing, Woods sees his role as an architect of golf’s future. Reflecting on his journey from a 16-year-old PGA Tour debutant at Riviera to a Masters champion at 21, Woods said, “The PGA Tour gave me an opportunity to chase after a childhood dream. This is a different opportunity to make an impact on the tour. I did it with my golf clubs. Now I am able to make an impact in a different way for generations to come — not just generations that I played against, but for future generations like a 16-year-old looking for a place to play and maybe in hopes of playing the PGA Tour.”