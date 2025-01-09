Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's long-anticipated indoor golf league, TGL, made its electrifying debut Tuesday night with a fast-paced 15-hole match that lived up to the hype.

The opening round saw Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Xander Schauffele from the New York Golf Club face off against Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, and Ludvig Aberg from The Bay Golf Club.

It took just under two hours to complete, exactly as envisioned, with The Bay emerging victorious, 9-2.

Aberg made history by recording the first birdie in TGL history, and Lowry, never one to shy away from a bit of banter, couldn’t resist teasing Clark. “The last time I had that much fun was probably last September,” he quipped, referring to the European Ryder Cup win over the U.S. team, which included Clark.

Trash talk was a running theme throughout the match. As Lowry said, "Look, I had an amazing two hours." And with the speed of the event, it was clear: TGL was built to be fast, fun, and full of energy.

The first shot was struck at 9:15 p.m., and just four minutes later, Aberg sank a 9-footer for the opening point. The action was swift, the stakes high, and the atmosphere electric.

“This was just a dream conjured up,” Woods reflected on the ESPN broadcast. “Rory and I talked about it, and it’s hard to believe we’ve taken golf to another stratosphere.”

Woods and McIlroy, along with DJ Khaled, who was seen interacting with players and even demonstrating his swing, were present to witness the debut.

The venue, a 250,000-square-foot facility at Palm Beach State College, featured high-tech innovations, including sand from Augusta National in the bunkers and a data-driven system tracking every shot.

“It’s like a glorified man cave,” said Fowler, capturing the essence of the experience. With microphones on the players, fans surrounding the course, and music blaring throughout, it was a spectacle in every sense.

The short-game complex was especially intriguing, with its 41-yard-wide turntable green and over 600 devices beneath it to alter the contours.

Players found it tricky to make putts on this dynamic surface, adding to the challenge and excitement.

There was no shortage of laughs. Lowry delivered a series of one-liners, like calling himself “the Scottie Scheffler of indoor golf” and jokingly describing his shot as “a bit chunky.”

Schauffele, however, wasn’t immune to the occasional booing, which followed a misplayed chip shot. “I probably would have booed me too,” he remarked.

The match ended with a 729-yard par-5 that was more reachable than it sounds, followed by handshakes and cheers all around. Lowry gave a hearty wave to the crowd, marking a successful debut.

“I had so much fun,” said Aberg, capturing the sentiment of everyone involved. Even Woods couldn’t hide his excitement when fans cheered as Clark prepared to line up a putt. “You don’t normally hear that at events,” Woods said. “You’re going to hear that here.”

Looking ahead, Woods will take the stage for his Jupiter Links club on January 14, with McIlroy’s debut potentially coming on January 27 when Boston Common faces Jupiter Links. The regular season will run until March 4, with 24 players across six teams. The top four teams will advance to the playoffs, culminating in a best-of-three championship series just before the Masters.

While TGL may not be traditional golf, Woods emphasized, “It is golf, and that’s the main thing.” As Fowler pointed out, the real test will be how it’s received by television audiences. “If it does well there, the sky’s the limit,” he said. "This is just the start.”