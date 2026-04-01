Tiger Woods announced Tuesday that he is stepping back to focus on his health and seek treatment, following his not guilty plea to DUI charges linked to last week’s rollover crash in Florida.

The 15-time major champion and widely regarded as the greatest golfer of his generation was arrested Friday afternoon after his Land Rover overturned on a two-lane road near his Jupiter Island home.

No injuries were reported, and Woods was released on bail later that evening.

“I understand the seriousness of the situation I am in today,” Woods wrote on social media. “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.”

Woods, 50, emphasized his commitment to taking the time needed to return in a “healthier, stronger and more focused place, both personally and professionally,” and asked for privacy during this period.

Following Woods' announcement, Augusta National Golf Club, home of the year's first major, confirmed the five-time Masters champion would not be on site next week.

Woods enters not guilty plea

Court documents filed Tuesday show Woods pleaded not guilty to DUI charges and requested a trial by jury.

Woods’ next court appearance is scheduled for May 5, though he does not have to appear in person for any proceeding prior to trial, court records show.

According to a probable-cause affidavit seen by Reuters Tuesday, Woods told authorities he was looking down at his phone and did not realize the truck in front of him had slowed.

Authorities said the affidavit also showed Woods had two hydrocodone pills in his pocket and that officers observed him to be lethargic, slow, “sweating profusely,” with bloodshot eyes and pupils that were “extremely dilated.”

When asked during the DUI investigation if he had taken any prescription medication, Woods reportedly said, “I take a few,” adding that he had done so earlier that morning.

Tiger Woods' Land Rover rolled over on a two-lane road near his Jupiter Island home, Martin County, U.S., March 28, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Woods’ manager did not immediately respond to requests for comment on details of the affidavit.

Looking at cell phone before crash

A Martin County sheriff’s deputy wrote in the report that Woods said he was looking at his cell phone and changing the radio station, which caused him not to see a truck slowing down before the March 27 collision.

The officer noted Woods was “limping and stumbling” and that he told authorities he has had seven back surgeries and more than 20 operations on his leg.

The officer also observed that Woods was “extremely alert and talkative” and had “hiccups during the entire investigation.”

Woods told the officer his ankle seizes while walking.

The deputy who administered field sobriety tests said in the report that based on his training, “I believed that Woods’ normal faculties were impaired, and he was unable to safely operate the motor vehicle.”

Woods to miss year’s first major

Woods had just returned to competitive golf for the first time since missing the cut at the British Open in July 2024 when he joined his team for the TGL Finals last week, an indoor league that combines simulated golf with real chipping and putting, requiring significantly less walking than traditional golf.

After the match, Woods said he was trying to get his body ready for the April 9-12 Masters at Augusta National.

Even if he decided against competing, Woods had planned to attend the Champions Dinner, but Augusta National confirmed Tuesday that he will not be present at all during the year’s first major.

“Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament fully support Tiger Woods as he focuses on his well-being,” Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley said in a statement. “Although Tiger will not be joining us next week, his presence will be felt here in Augusta.”