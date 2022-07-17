The 2020 Tour de France runner-up Slovenian Primoz Roglic on Sunday abandoned this year's race to recover from injuries sustained in a crash during the first week.

"To allow my injuries to heal properly, we have decided that I won't start today," Roglic said before the start of the 15th stage, a 202.5-kilometer ride to Carcassonne.

Roglic, who suffered a dislocated shoulder and multiple bruises when he crashed in the fifth stage, sacrificed his own chances this week with repeated attacks that eventually allowed his teammate Jonas Vingegaard to take the overall lead from defending champion Tadej Pogacar.

"I’m proud of my contribution to the current standings and I trust that the team will realize our yellow (jersey) and green (jersey for the points classification) ambitions," Roglic added.

Roglic may now focus on recovering to take part in the Tour of Spain and gun for a fourth consecutive title.