The Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR 2025) hits a major milestone this year, marking its 60th edition.

This iconic event, which began in 1963 as the Marmara Tour, has now become one of the most prestigious races in the world.

As it enters its new decade, the tour continues to grow and captivate cycling fans globally.

Vladimiros Petsas, race director and European Cycling Union event coordinator, spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) about the significance of the 60th edition.

He highlighted how few races around the world have reached such a milestone.

While global giants like the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France have a longer history, the Tour of Türkiye's six-decade run speaks volumes about the event’s enduring strength and resilience.

“It’s important because this marks the start of a new decade. It’s a fresh beginning and continued growth for the event,” Petsas said. “We’re thrilled about the strong 2025 lineup, which features some of the best riders from WorldTour, ProTour, and Continental teams. It’s set to be a thrilling race.”

The tour has previously featured cycling stars like Mark Cavendish and Jasper Philipsen, and with top riders lining up for 2025, this year’s edition promises even more excitement.

Petsas also expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support from Turkish fans, reflecting on his many years of involvement with the race. “I’ve been coming to Türkiye for years, and every time feels like I’m with family. The passion here is unmatched,” he said, emphasizing the close relationship between his home country, Greece, and Türkiye.

In an address during the opening stage of the 2025 tour in Antalya, Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak praised the tour’s significance for sports tourism.

"President Erdoğan has been a great supporter of sports, and this event is one of the key players in bringing tourists to Türkiye. With the continued growth of sports tourism, our country is becoming a global sports hub," Bak said.

He also emphasized the role of Antalya as Türkiye’s sports tourism capital and encouraged the public to embrace cycling as a healthy activity.

“This tour is a significant effort, and we hope to continue building it into an even more prestigious event with stronger teams in the years to come,” Bak added.

Humble beginnings to international prestige

The tour’s journey from the Marmara Tour to its current international status is a testament to its growth and legacy.

After gaining international recognition in 1965 and coming under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency, the event evolved into one of the region’s premier cycling races.

The 2025 edition, which kicked off on April 27, will see 161 cyclists from 23 teams across 13 countries and three continents.

Riders will traverse a stunning 1,153 kilometers over eight stages, passing through some of Türkiye’s most famous tourist destinations, including Kemer, Fethiye, Marmaris, and Cesme.

The race will conclude in Izmir on May 4 with a global audience having a front-row seat to Türkiye’s natural beauty and cycling culture.

Dehairs clinches 1st professional victory

In the first stage of the 2025 tour, Simon Dehairs from Alpecin-Deceuninck won the Antalya-Antalya leg, securing his first professional victory.

The Belgian rider, who had finished third in the same stage last year, was elated with his win. "I felt great, my legs were ready, and I took the win," he said at the post-race press conference. "This is a huge milestone for me. My team believed in me, and I didn’t disappoint them."

Dehairs expressed his love for the race, praising the organization, weather, accommodations, and the stunning views along the route. "This race is incredible, and I’m already looking forward to the next stages," he added.

At the awards ceremony, Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin and Turkish Cycling Federation President Emin Müftüoğlu presented the winners with their jerseys, celebrating their achievements.