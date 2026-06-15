President Donald Trump said Sunday that a deal with Iran has been reached to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz to oil traffic, but the biggest show in Washington was already underway: a UFC card staged on the White House South Lawn for his 80th birthday and America’s 250th anniversary.

The announcement landed on social media just as UFC Freedom 250 turned the White House grounds into an open-air arena, complete with an octagon, military displays, and thousands of fans packed around the Ellipse and South Lawn for seven scheduled fights.

Inside the cage, the action came fast and heavy. Diego Lopes opened with a knockout of Steve Garcia, Bo Nickal followed with a first-round finish over Kyle Daukaus, and Mauricio Ruffy stopped Michael Chandler in another sharp performance for Brazil. Josh Hokit added a heavyweight TKO of Derrick Lewis, while Sean O’Malley delivered a second-round knockout of Aiemann Zahabi to steady the American side after an uneven start.

The night moved toward its centerpiece as Alex Pereira met Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title, capping a card built for highlight-reel finishes and global attention.

American fighters struggled early, dropping two of the first bouts before O’Malley swung momentum back with a clean stoppage. Brazilian athletes controlled key moments, with Lopes and Ruffy both finishing U.S. opponents in decisive fashion.

Hokit’s win came with added spectacle. After stopping Lewis, the former Fresno State wrestler and ex-San Francisco 49ers practice squad player thanked Trump and his faith during a post-fight interview, then drew further attention after presenting the president with a chain at cageside.

Ruffy added a personal twist to his victory, proposing to his girlfriend in the cage after knocking out Chandler, who was dropped by a kick before the fight was halted in the first round. Trump, seated ringside, reacted with a visible fist pump.

Security and crowd control issues surfaced earlier in the day when UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland was escorted from the Ellipse area by U.S. Park Police after officials said his presence contributed to disorder. He was not arrested, but was removed from the site and told not to return.

Strickland, once a vocal Trump supporter, has recently claimed he was excluded from the event, an assertion UFC CEO Dana White has rejected, saying no fighters were banned.

The event itself reflected the deep ties between Trump and UFC leadership. White, who has long aligned with Trump politically and personally, helped stage a production that blended sport, ceremony and political theater, from fighters’ walkouts accompanied by first responders to pre-fight imagery of military vehicles and patriotic displays.

Not all attention stayed inside the cage. VIP guests included political allies, international leaders, and public figures, while Sen. Lindsey Graham publicly questioned the Iran agreement, urging congressional review and suggesting inconsistencies in how the deal is being described.

Outside the fights, the crowd mixed first-time MMA spectators with longtime fans drawn by the unusual setting. Some described the combination of championship fights and a presidential milestone as unlike anything in combat sports history.