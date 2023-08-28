The 45th President of the United States (POTUS), Donald Trump, sent waves through his brainchild platform, Truth Social.

However, this time, it was not political fireworks that lit up the feeds; it was the announcement of his stunning triumph at the hallowed grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

As reported by Marca, the Senior Club Championship on Saturday saw the former POTUS Trump, a sprightly 77-year-old, flaunting his golfing prowess with a score of 67, eight strokes better than the legendary Phil Mickelson's effort just a fortnight prior.

Amid the ripples of skepticism, Trump's "braggadocious" flair could not help but shine through.

His words, a symphony of victory and hubris, danced across the digital landscape, "I am pleased to report, for those that care, that I just won the Senior Club Championship (must be over 50 years old!) at Bedminster (Trump National Golf Club), shooting a round of 67."

Yet, the "self-made" mogul understood the incredulity his claim might evoke.

To quell the doubters, he said: "Now, some people will think that sounds low, but there is no hanky/lanky. Many people watch, plus I am surrounded by Secret Service Agents. Not much you can do even if you want to, and I don't. For some reason, I am just a good golfer/athlete – I have won many Club Championships, and it is always a great honor!"

Trump extended an open invitation for confirmation, posting the contact details of the head professional at his Bedminster golf haven.

It was as if he was saying: "Doubt my prowess? Give them a call and hear the sweet melody of victory once again."

The controversial figure's week has been an interesting one.

Only two days prior to the tournament, a different chord had been struck – that of his mug shot being released.

The man who had once commanded the world stage now found himself on the other side of the lens, a subject of criminal scrutiny.

Trump's image, usually portrayed in suits and power poses, was now captured in a different light.

Yet, in true Trumpian fashion, he spun this newfound infamy into an opportunity, transforming his mug shot into a rallying cry for his digital supporters.

A plea for donations reverberated across the internet as millions of dollars flowed in, each dollar perhaps carrying a whispered message of defiance against the charges that loomed over him.