Turkey's National Para Athletics Team won three medals at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai on Wednesday.

The Turkish Sports Federation for the Physically Disabled said in a statement that Hamide Doğangün claimed gold in the women's 800-meter race with a time of 1.56.60. Zeynep Acet clinched silver in the same event with a time of 2.14.84.

Another Turkish athlete, Abdullah Ilgaz, won a bronze medal in the men's 100-meter race with a time of 11.95.