Turkey’s national women’s volleyball team beat the Czech Republic 3-1 to reach the quarterfinals in 2021 EuroVolley on Sunday.

The "Sultans of the Net" won the match with sets of 25-13, 22-25, 25-14, and 25-13 at Kolodruma Sports Hall, in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

The Red Crescent team will take on the winner of the Poland-Ukraine match played later Sunday in the quarterfinals, set for this Tuesday.

The gold medal match of the tournament will be held at the Stark Arena, Belgrade on Sept. 4.