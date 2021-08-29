Turkey’s national women’s volleyball team beat the Czech Republic 3-1 to reach the quarterfinals in 2021 EuroVolley on Sunday.
The "Sultans of the Net" won the match with sets of 25-13, 22-25, 25-14, and 25-13 at Kolodruma Sports Hall, in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.
The Red Crescent team will take on the winner of the Poland-Ukraine match played later Sunday in the quarterfinals, set for this Tuesday.
The gold medal match of the tournament will be held at the Stark Arena, Belgrade on Sept. 4.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.