Turkey’s first-ever national cricket team began a training camp Thursday ahead of the 2022-23 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers next month.

The national team camp is being held at the international-standard facility at Ankara’s Saray Mahmudiye Stadium, in the Pursaklar district of the capital.

Pursaklar Mayor Ertuğrul Çetin visited the national team camp Thursday, greeting the players and staff before watching them train. The Justice and Development Party district head Servet Türkayık accompanied him.

Earlier Wednesday, the Cricket Branch of Turkey’s Developing Sports Branches Federation (TDSBF), officially known as Türkiye Kriket, announced the 21-man team.

Turkey will compete in the sub-regional stage of the qualifiers for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Twenty-eight European countries, divided into three events, will compete in the sub-regional phase of the tournament.

Turkey will face Cyprus, Isle of Man, Romania, and Serbia in Qualifiers A, Group 2 in Finland between July 12 and July 31, 2022.

Qualifiers A will also be hosted in Finland, while Qualifier C will be played in Belgium between June 28 and July 4, 2022.

The winner of each sub-regional qualifier will progress to the regional finals, from which two teams will qualify for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.