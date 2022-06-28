Team Turkey added five more golds to its medals tally at the ongoing Oran 2022 Mediterranean Games in Algeria on Monday.

The men's national artistic gymnastics team, including Ferhat Arıcan, İbrahim Çolak, Ahmet Önder, Adem Asil and Sercan Demir, clinched gold.

The Turkish national team scored 251.25 points in the final to best silver-medal winning Italy's 246.1 points. France came in third with 242.9 points to claim bronze.

Turkey claimed another gold in badminton when Nazlican Inci and Bengisu Ercetin beat Italy's Katharina Fink and Yasmine Hamza 2-0 in the women's doubles final.

The Turkish duo beat the Italians 21-15 and 21-18.

Turkey's biggest medal haul Monday came in wrestling. Greco-Roman wrestlers Kerem Kamal, Murat Fırat and Osman Yıldırım all won gold medals in their respective weight classes.

Kamal was awarded for his technical superiority against France's Leo Tudezca in the men's Greco-Roman 60-kilogram final.

While Fırat claimed gold in the men's Greco-Roman 67-kilogram competition with a 7-6 win against his Algerian opponent Ishak Ghaiou.

Yıldırım, on the other hand, beat his Egyptian opponent Abdellatif Mohamed 5-1 to win gold in the 130-kilogram final.

Separately, Turkish wrestler Ali Cengiz took home a bronze medal in the games for his 4-0 win against France's Johnny Bur in the men's Greco-Roman 87-kilogram category.

Turkey also won three more bronze medals Monday. All of them came in karate. Uğur Aktaş came third in the men's 84-kilogram kumite, while other two was won by Eda Eltemur and Meltem Hocaoğlu Akyol.

In other sports, the Turkish women's national volleyball team toppled Italy 3-1 Monday to carry on its lead in Pool C.

Turkey won the match with sets of 26-24, 25-19, 19-25, and 25-21 at Salle Bir El Djir in the city of Oran.

İlkin Aydın led scored 21 points to lead Turkey to the victory.

In the third match, Turkey will play against Spain on Tuesday to conclude the preliminary phase of the games.

Turkey earlier beat host Algeria 3-0 on Sunday.

Turkey is currently placed second in the overall medal tally with six gold and five bronze medals.

Host Algeria is at the top of the table with six gold and four silver medals.

The 19th Mediterranean Games, which are being held in the Algerian city of Oran, will end on July 6.