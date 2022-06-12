Turkey claimed a total of eight medals, including two golds, two silvers and four bronze, to top the medals tally at the 2022 European Archery Championships that concluded in Germany Sunday.

The Turkish Archery Federation stated in a statement that Turkey overtook the Netherlands and Great Britain for the top spot at the championships in Munich, where a total of 12 different countries won medals in various events.

National athlete Gülnaz Coşkun won the gold medal in the women's recurve bow event Sunday.

She beat German rival Michelle Kroppen in the final.

Both athletes had scored the same points in the shots and the first 2 sets were tied 2-2.

However, fought back in the third and fourth rounds and beat her opponent 6-2 to win the gold.

Turkey's other gold medal had come Saturday in the compound men's team event final against the Netherlands.

Turkey's Batuhan Akçaoğlu, Emircan Haney and Yakup Yıldız (C), celebrate winning gold in the compound men's team event final at the 2022 European Archery Championships, June 11, Munich, Germany. (Archeryeurope.org Photo)

The national Team, consisting of Batuhan Akçaoğlu, Emircan Haney and Yakup Yıldız, beat the Dutch 238-230.

Turkey also won two silver medals at this year's European Championships.

The recurve women's team, consisting of Gülnaz Coşkun, Ezgi Başaran and Yasemin Anagöz clinched picked up silver after loss to Germany in the final Sunday.

The other silver medal was won by Yakup Yıldız in the men's compound bow event final on Saturday.

Turkey's Olympic gold medalist Mete Gazoz reacts during the men's recurve bow event at the 2022 European Archery Championships, June 11, Munich, Germany. (Archeryeurope.org Photo)

Turkey's Olympic gold medalist Mete Gazoz won bronze in the men's recurve bow event on Sunday.

His was one of Turkey's four bronze medals. The other three came in the women's compound bow team, individual and mixed events.

Ayşe Bera Süzer won bronze in the individual event, then teamed up with Yeşim Bostan and Songül Lök to take bronze in the team event on Saturday. Turkey's Bostan and Haney took third place in the compound bow mixed events on the same day.

Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu congratulated the national archers after they topped the European Archery Championship medals' table Sunday.

"On behalf of my country and myself, I would like to thank all those who contributed to the waving of our national flag and playing our national anthem (at the championships). I wish our national athletes continued success,” he said.