Team Turkey placed itself at the top of the medals table at the end of Day 3 of the Oran 2022 Mediterranean Games in Algeria on Tuesday.

Turkish athletes added seven more medals, including two gold, three silver and two bronze, to take their country's total medal count to 18 on the third day of the competition.

National artistic gymnast Adem Asil clinched Turkey's eighth gold at the Games after winning in the all-around final.

Having helped Turkey win team honors on Monday, Asil was a convincing winner in the solo final with a score of 84.700 points.

Spain's Joel Plata Rodriguez came second with a score of 81.950 and defending champion Cyprus' Marios Georgiou came third with 81.800 points.

Earlier, Turkey's first gold of the day came in wrestling when Muhammet Karavuş won the men's freestyle 57-kilogram event.

Wrestler Muhammet Karavuş on the podium after winning men's freestyle 57-kg gold at the Mediterranean Games, Oran, Algeria, June 28, 2022. (AA Photo)

Karavuş beat Spain's Levan Metreveli Vartanov 9-2 in the final.

Turkey picked up three more silver medals in wrestling on Tuesday.

Samet Ak came second in the men's freestyle 74-kilogram final, while Fatih Erdin and Feyzullah Aktürk claimed silver medals in the men's freestyle 86-kilograms and 97-kilograms events, respectively.

Wrestler Salim Ercan, in the meantime, picked up bronze in the men's freestyle 125-kilogram event.

Turkey's Gülçin Esen and Beyza Tatarlı clinched a bronze medal in the women's doubles event in bocce.

Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu congratulated the medal-winning athletes.

In a congratulatory message Minister Kasapoğlu said: "I sincerely congratulate our national athletes on winning seven medals, two gold, three silver and two bronze, in gymnastics, wrestling and bocce on the third day of the 19th Mediterranean Games held in Oran, Algeria. I congratulate them for making our country proud at the Games."

The Mediterranean Games, which are being held in the Algerian city of Oran, will end on July 6.