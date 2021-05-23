Turkish athletes have won three gold and two silver medals in the 56th EKF European Senior Karate Championships in Porec, Croatia, the Turkish Olympic Committee (TOC) confirmed Saturday.
Ali Sofuoğlu, Eray Şamdan and Serap Özçelik clinched gold while Dilara Bozan and the Women's National Kumite Team, including Eda Eltemur, Merve Çoban, Meltem Hocaoğlu, Gülsen Demirtürk settled for silver in the competition.
Meltem Hocaoğlu and Uğur Aktaş had clinched gold and Eda Eltemur claimed bronze earlier in the tournament.
Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu congratulated the athletes on winning the medals in a message on Twitter.
