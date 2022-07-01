Turkey bagged eight gold medals at the 2022 Mediterranean Games in Algeria on Friday.

Boxers Hatice Akbaş and Busenaz Sürmeneli, national judokas Mihael Zgank and Kayra Sayit claimed a gold each in the Algerian city of Oran.

Turkish weightlifter Ferdi Hardal also clinched two golds in both the snatch, and clean and jerk categories.

Turkish swimmer Berkay Öğretir secured gold in the men's 200m breaststroke, while Yasmani Copello Escobar claimed gold in the men's 400 meters hurdles.

Meanwhile, boxer Ayşe Çağırır in the 48kg category and Olympic gold medalist archer Mete Gazoz both claimed silver medals.

The multisport event, which is being held in Oran, will end on July 6.

Participating in the 19th edition with 321 athletes, Turkey has the third-largest group in the event, following Italy with 371 and host Algeria 324.