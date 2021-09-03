The Turkish women's goalball team beat Team USA to win gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics on Friday.

Turkey dominated the final to win the match 9-2.

It was off to a flying start in the first half, opening up a massive 6-1 lead. In the second half, Turkey made it 9-2 to secure a second goalball gold medal in the country's history.

Sevda Altunoluk scored all nine goals for Turkey in the final. Altunoluk finished the tournament with the highest number of goals, 46, to her name.

Team Turkey celebrates after defeating Team USA in the women's in the Tokyo Paralympic goalball final at Makuhari Messe Hall, in Chiba, Japan, Sept. 3, 2021. (Getty Images)

Eliana Mason and Asya Miller scored the two goals for the U.S.

With the win, the Turkish team, made up of Kader Çelik, Şeydanur Kaplan, Sevda Altunoluk, Sevtap Altunoluk, Reyhan Yılmaz and Fatma Gül, successfully defended its gold medal at the Rio 2016 paralympics.