The Turkey national women's volleyball team will take on Brazil on Thursday, in the first match of the second week of the FIVB Nations League.

The second week's matches will be held in the Brazilian capital, Brasilia.

Turkey is currently ranked fifth with nine points from four matches.

In the first week's action in Ankara, the national team beat Italy 3-0, before losing to China 3-1.

It then bounced back in the third game, picking up a 3-0 win over Bulgaria. The women's team continued the good form in the fourth match, winning 3-1 against Belgium.

Brazil, on the other hand, is placed sixth with three wins and one loss.

Sixteen teams are competing in a round-robin tournament, with every core team hosting a pool at least once.

The teams are divided into four pools of four teams each week and compete over five weeks, with a total of 120 matches.

The top five teams after the round-robin tournament will join the hosts in the final round.

The relegations, on the other hand, will consider the four challenger teams and the last ranked challenger team will be excluded from the next edition.

The winners of the Challenger Cup would qualify for the next edition as a challenger team.

This year's finals will be held in Ankara between July 13 and July 17.