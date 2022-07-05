The 13th Red Bull Formulaz, a traditional wooden car race coorganized by Red Bull and the Formulaz Association, will return to northern Turkey's Rize on July 17.

The Formulaz, whose name is a nod to the region's ethnic Laz population, uses a particular type of wooden car for a 1.6-kilometer downhill race in Tunca, a town in the Black Sea province's Ardeşen district.

The wooden cars were first produced in the early 1900s and eventually became a part of the region's identity due to their huge popularity.

The 13th Red Bull Formulaz, one of the biggest wooden car races in the world, will accept participants over the age of 18 as it plans to provide some exciting moments for both participants and spectators. However, participants over the age of 40 will compete in a separate category.

A racer participates in the 12th Red Bull Formulaz, Rize, Turkey, Aug. 22, 2022. (DHA Photo)

"Competitors from all over Turkey will try to complete the 1.6-kilometer track in the shortest time possible using their own uniqe wooden cars," the organizers said in a statement.

As per the rules of the competition, the handmade, wooden vehicles must not exceed 170 centimeters in length and 70 centimeters in width. The wheel diameters were set at a maximum of 25 centimeters.

The wooden cars usually reach speeds of up to 60-70 kph during the race.

The Red Bull Formulaz will also enact a mandatory dress code of woolen socks and black rubber shoes to keep the Black Sea tradition alive.