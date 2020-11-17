Turkish swimmer Emre Sakçı won the International Swimming League (ISL) men's 100-meter breaststroke semifinals Monday.

The 23-year-old completed the race in 56.51 seconds to come first in the semis in the Hungarian capital Budapest, beating U.S. opponent Will Licon, who was 0.56 seconds behind.

Sakçı, an athlete for Istanbul giant Fenerbahçe, also won the 50-meter breaststroke short course race with 25.54 seconds.

Last week, Sakçı set a European record in Budapest in the men's 50-meter breaststroke with 25.29 seconds. The result was only 0.04 seconds away from breaking the world record at 25.25.

Sakçı previously finished the men's 100-meter breaststroke race in the ISL in 55.74 seconds, ahead of Ilya Shymanovich from Belarus.

The ISL finals will be held from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22.