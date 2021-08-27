Turkish archer Nihat Türkmenoğlu Friday topped the men's W1 ranking round at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 with a new Paralympic record of 661 points.

All top three archers in the ranking round broke the previous record of Turkish archer Ömer Aşık’s 648 points made at the Rio Paralympics 2016.

Czech David Drahoninsky ranked second with 651 points, while Tianxin Zhang of China came third with 650 points.

Following his record, Türkmenoğlu advanced straight to the quarterfinals.

Competing at the same division, another Turkish archer Bahattin Hekimoğlu finished fifth with 643 points. He will face Russia’s Aleksei Leonov in the last-16 round next.

The gold medal event for Archery W1 will be held on Aug. 30.