Athletes from the Organization of Turkic States made a strong statement at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, racking up an impressive total of 74 medals, 22 of them gold.

Representing five member countries – Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan – these athletes competed fiercely on the global stage.

Türkiye sent 94 athletes, Uzbekistan 64, Kazakhstan 44, Azerbaijan 18 and Kyrgyzstan four to the Games in Paris, the capital of France.

Among the participating nations, Uzbekistan emerged as the top performer.

Their athletes secured a total of 26 medals: 10 gold, nine silver and seven bronze, placing them 13th overall in the medal standings.

Türkiye followed closely behind, finishing 23rd with 28 medals: six gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze.

Azerbaijan grabbed 11 medals – four gold, two silver and five bronze – earning them the 28th spot.

Kazakhstan claimed nine medals with two gold, three silver and four bronze, ending the Games ranked 39th.

Despite the determined efforts of Kyrgyzstan's four athletes, they left Paris without a podium finish.