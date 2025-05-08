After a six-year hiatus, the Turkish Airlines Open tees off Thursday in Antalya’s Belek region, drawing global attention – and for the first time, seven Turkish golfers.

Hosted at the scenic Regnum Carya Golf Club under the main sponsorship of Turkish Airlines, the 2025 edition marks a major revival of Türkiye’s presence on the international golf stage.

“We’re thrilled to bring this tournament back,” said Kemal Taşkınlı, organizer of the Turkish Airlines Open. “It’s been a long road, but tomorrow, the world’s best will compete on one of the most beautiful courses in Antalya.”

For Taşkınlı, the return isn’t just about prestige – it’s about purpose. “We didn’t bring the event back just to host big names,” he said. “Our goal was to get Turkish players on the field, and this year, we’ve succeeded. Seven of our own will compete for the first time.”

Among them is Ediz Kemaloğlu, whose season has built toward this moment. “I’ve waited a long time for this chance,” he said. “I’ll give it everything I’ve got.”

Ulaş Karataş, preparing for his tournament debut, echoed that excitement. “It’s a dream to play here,” he said. “My focus is to make the cut and push for a top finish. I’ll represent Türkiye with pride.”

Veteran Taner Yamaç, who’s played the event three times as an amateur, will finally compete as a pro. “This is different,” he said. “I know the course like the back of my hand. I’m calm, confident, and mentally ready – though I’ll admit, that first hole might still bring butterflies.”

The tournament, secured under a five-year agreement, is more than a comeback – it’s a long-term commitment to elevating Türkiye in the world of golf. Preparations for 2026 are already underway.