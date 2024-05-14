Turkish Archery Federation (TAF) President Abdullah Topaloğlu highlighted the team's success at the European Championships, emphasizing their dominance, during his appearance on Anadolu Agency's AA Sports Talks.

Topaloğlu praised Türkiye's success at the European Championships, highlighting the team's achievement of six medals and Elif Berra Gökkır's qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

He emphasized the importance of the Olympic quota in the women's category, which also allows Türkiye to compete in the mixed team event alongside the "Man of the Moment" Mete Gazoz.

Topaloğlu emphasized Türkiye's strong position in archery, showcasing its quality and prestige, and reaffirming its status as a favorite with six medals in the team event.

He credited Turkish archery's ongoing success to strategic planning, adequate resources and rigorous training.

Topaloğlu emphasized Türkiye's global standing in archery, achieved through sporting accomplishments and hosting top-tier international events.

Turkish Archery Federation (TAF) President Abdullah Topaloğlu speaks during an interview with AA Sports Talks, Ankara, Türkiye, May 13, 2024. (AA Photo)

The development projects since 2013 have been particularly fruitful, making Turkish athletes strong contenders worldwide.

This success, Topaloğlu notes, results from meticulous planning, proper equipment, skilled personnel and a well-organized structure.

Discipline plays a crucial role, leading to Türkiye being recognized and respected globally in archery.

While Korea historically dominated the sport, Türkiye has now risen to surpass them, shifting the focus from competing against Korea to competing alongside them.

Topaloğlu highlighted the potential of the archery development model to serve as a template for Turkish sports in general.

The program targets the 13-14 age group and could be expanded with the support of the Youth and Sports Ministry and the Directorate of Sports.

He emphasized their strategic plan, covering activities for the next four years after each Olympics, as a commitment to both archery and Turkish sports.

This plan is open for discussion and has proven beneficial in previous Olympic cycles.

Regarding the technical team, Topaloğlu emphasized its formation in 2013, comprising individuals with diverse expertise.

Many were initially teachers but were asked to resign to focus solely on archery under the Turkish Archery Federation. This dedicated team has been crucial to the sport's success.

Topaloğlu highlighted Mete Gazoz's remarkable journey from a young talent to a professional athlete, emphasizing his dedication and the comprehensive support system provided by the federation.

Gazoz's success is attributed to his disciplined approach, supported by a team of experts who closely work with the athletes, including physiotherapists, psychologists and nutritionists.

This professional environment has been instrumental in honing Gazoz's talents effectively.

Notably, Mete Gazoz stands out as the only archer to hold titles in the Olympics, World Championships and European Championships, showcasing his exceptional skill and consistency.

Topaloğlu mentioned that Gazoz's form is carefully managed by his coaches, ensuring peak performance for each competition.

Despite occasional concerns from the public about his form, the focus remains on key championships, with recent successes indicating a promising trajectory leading up to the Olympics.

Looking ahead, the federation's primary objective is the Paris 2024 Olympics, viewing upcoming competitions as opportunities for athletes to refine their skills.

While not expecting immediate medals, the federation is committed to providing diverse training opportunities, including multinational camps and collaboration with other national teams, to prepare the team thoroughly.

The sole focus is on achieving success at the Olympics, with preparations intensifying closer to the event.